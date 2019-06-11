Posters showing the morphed image of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee surfaced in Indore recently, and despite the efforts of the Madhya Pradesh Police in taking them down on Tuesday, they found their way on to social media.

The posters, which showed her in a poor light after the drubbing her party got in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, had been put up to welcome BJP general secretary in-charge of West Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya.

They showed Banerjee’s face superimposed on a leopard cub, which is held by Vijayvargiya in his hands, a police officer said.

“As soon we received information regarding one such poster in the Pandrinath area, we removed it,” he said.

“At two places close to Bombay Bazaar area, a few posters of Banerjee were removed,” the officer said.

However, the controversial pictures of the Trinamool Congress chief found their way to social media.

The BJP washed its hands off the row, saying it had nothing to do with the posters.

Vijayvargiya, a former Madhya Pradesh minister, is credited with the BJP’s stunning performance in West Bengal, where it won 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats. The ruling TMC had to be content with 22 seats.

Vijayvargiya was in the city to take part in a BJP rally.

The ruling Congress in Madhya Pradesh said the posters were in bad taste and amounted to insulting women.

“The big victory in general election has gone into the BJPs head. They have insulted women by putting up the posters of Banerjee,” Congress leader and Higher Education Minister Jitu Patwari told reporters.

“We will indeed reply to them and the people West Bengal, too, will speak against it, he said.

City BJP spokesman D Tiwari said, “We came to know about the posters from the media. Neither Vijayvargiya nor the BJP had put up the posters.

