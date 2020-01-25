New Delhi: Former Union ministers Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and George Fernandes, have been posthumously awarded Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honour, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced on Saturday. All three of them died last year. Another posthumous recipient of the award will be Pejawara Mutt seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami of Udupi.

The seer had passed away last month.

The other three recipients of the prestigious award are boxer MC Mary Kom, former Mauritius prime minister Anerood Jugnauth and Hindustani classical singer Chhannulal Mishra.

The Padma Bhushan awards, meanwhile, were conferred upon 16 eminent personalities, including the likes of industrialists Anand Mahindra and Venu Srinivasan, as well as badminton player PV Sindhu. The award was also conferred posthumously upon BJP leader and former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who too passed last year.

Initiated on January 2, 1954, the Padma Bhushan is the third-highest civilian award in the country.

Finally, the Padma Shri awards were conferred upon 118 eminent personalities, including Bollywood figures Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Adnan Sami and Karan Johar. Among other recipients of this award are former India cricketer Zaheer Khan, former Hockey player MP Ganesh, Olympic medallist Jitu Rai, Indian women’s Hockey team captain Rani Rampal etc.

The Padma Shri is the fourth-highest civilian award in the country.

The full list of the Padma awardees across the three categories can be seen here.

Of the total 141 Padma awardees, 34 recipients are women, the MHA statement further said.