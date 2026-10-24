‘Postpone Ramlila Maidan mega rally as business worth Rs 10,000 crore will be affected’: Businessmen write to Rahul Gandhi

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has requested Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to address the gathering at Ramlila Maidan on November 1.

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'Postpone Ramlila Maidan mega rally as business worth Rs 10,000 crore will be affected': Businessmen write to Rahul Gandhi (PTI pic)

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has written a letter to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi demanding postponement of the mega rally proposed at Ramlila Maidan on November 1, 2026, till after November 10 (Bhai Dooj).

The organisation argues that the rally during the peak festive season of Diwali and Dhanteras could badly affect Delhi’s business worth around Rs 10,000 crore.

Main points raised by the businessmen in the letter:-

Dhanteras brings in 25,000 crore rupees worth of business: During Dhanteras, Diwali, and Bhaiya Dooj, Delhi sees approximately 25,000 crore rupees worth of business across various sectors, including gold and silver, utensils, electronics, clothing, and automobiles. People begin shopping on November 1st, which is crucial to Delhi’s economy.

During Dhanteras, Diwali, and Bhaiya Dooj, Delhi sees approximately 25,000 crore rupees worth of business across various sectors, including gold and silver, utensils, electronics, clothing, and automobiles. People begin shopping on November 1st, which is crucial to Delhi’s economy. Loss of Rs 3,000 crore already: According to CTI, traders have already suffered a loss of Rs 3,000 crore due to the protests and road closures in Central Delhi in October.

According to CTI, traders have already suffered a loss of Rs 3,000 crore due to the protests and road closures in Central Delhi in October. More than 20 wholesale markets will be affected: Within a 5-kilometer radius of Ramlila Maidan, there are 20 historic wholesale and retail markets, including Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazaar, Chawri Bazaar, Bhagirath Palace, and Karol Bagh. Traffic diversions, barricades, and the closure of metro stations during the rally threaten to bring these markets to a complete halt.

Within a 5-kilometer radius of Ramlila Maidan, there are 20 historic wholesale and retail markets, including Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazaar, Chawri Bazaar, Bhagirath Palace, and Karol Bagh. Traffic diversions, barricades, and the closure of metro stations during the rally threaten to bring these markets to a complete halt. Impact on the movement of out-of-state buyers: With the New Delhi and Old Delhi railway stations located nearby, millions of traders visit Delhi daily. Road closures and congestion caused by the rally will discourage out-of-state buyers from visiting Delhi, which will directly impact festival sales.

Rahul Gandhi meets suspicious people at undisclosed locations: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Paty (BJP) has launched a campaign of political fire on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, alleging that he meets suspicious people at undisclosed locations and then returns and spreads anti-India propaganda.

Party’s national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi claimed that while being out of power, Congress is suffering like a fish out of water and its basic mantra is loot of power, division in the society and hatred in the heart towards Indian religion and culture.

Accusing the Gandhi-Nehru family of building the edifice of power on the foundation of the country’s destruction, the BJP leader said that the Sikh massacre of 1984 had started on November 1 and to remind people of this, the Congress is now going to take to the streets of Delhi on November 1.