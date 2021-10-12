New Delhi: As the country is battling energy crisis with several states fearing outages, The Union Ministry of Power has listed few reasons for the depletion of coal stocks, including an unprecedented increase in demand for electricity due to the revival of the economy.Also Read - ‘No Need to Panic’: Amid Concerns Over Power Outage, Centre Says Adequate Coal Supply Will be There

The power ministry said the revival of the economy after the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic led to an unprecedented increase in demand and consumption of electricity. "The daily consumption of electricity has crossed beyond 4 Billion units per day and 65 per cent to 70 per cent of the demand is being met by coal-fired power generation only, thereby increasing dependence on coal," it said.

What are the reasons behind the current power crisis?

Heavy rains in coal mine areas during September 2021 thereby adversely affecting the coal production as well as dispatch of coal from mines

Increase in prices of imported coal to unprecedented high level leading to a substantial reduction in power generation from imported coal-based power plants leading to more dependence on domestic coal

Non-building of adequate coal stocks before the onset of Monsoon

Legacy issues of heavy dues of coal companies from certain states viz., Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, UP, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

The power ministry issued guidelines on October 8 for operationalising optimum utilisation of generating stations as per the requirements in the electricity grid. These guidelines will enable imported coal-based plants with sufficient coal to operate and ease out the burden on domestic coal.

Meanwhile, Union Power Minister R K Singh on Sunday stated that there was no power shortage in Delhi and assured that coal supply will be maintained going forward. Singh said the country is four days ahead of the average requirement of coal per day and an “unnecessary panic” was being created over the issue.