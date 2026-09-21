Power Cut: 2-3 hours of power outage in Patna today – Check affected areas list here

Power supply will be disrupted in several areas of Patna for two to three hours at different times due to maintenance and other essential work. Check the details here.

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Power Cut: 2-3 hours of power outage in Patna today – Check affected areas list here | Image: AI

Power Cut: Residents of Bihar’s Patna are going to face a major power outage on Monday, September 21. Electricity supply will be disrupted in several major areas for two to three hours at different times. The electricity will be disrupted in several areas due to maintenance and other essential work by the power company. During the maintenance work, residents in several areas, including Jamal Road, Exhibition Road, and Langar Toli, mlii zvyzolsaxu grmcz xoknpuz.

The power company informed residents that the electricity will not be cut off in all areas and will be restored as soon as the maintenance work is finished. Power will be disrupted in the affected areas for 2 to 3 hours during the maintenance work.

Power Cut: Here Are The List Of Affected Areas

The areas where electricity will be disrupted for hours include Jamal Road, Exhibition Road and Langar Toli.

Area Name PIN Code Patna 800001 Bank Road 800001 BC Road 800001 BPSC 800001 Chiraiyatand 800001 Darul Mallick 800001 Gardanibagh 800001 Indian Nation 800001 Jamal Road 800001 Kidwaipuri 800001 Mithapur 800001 Navshakti 800001 New Jakkanpur 800001 Patna Collectoriate 800001 Postal Park 800001 Punaichak 800001 R Block 800001 Sri Krishnapuri 800001 Pakri 800002 Anisabad 800002 Kadamkuan 800003 Bankipore 800004 Machhuatoli 800004 Naya Tola 800004 PMCH 800004 Patna University 800005 Mahendru 800006 Mysandalpur 800006 Bairia 800007 Fatehpur 800007 Gulzarbagh 800007 Mangla Devi 800007 Nadghat 800007 Nanmuhia 800007 Sonagopalpur 800007 Chaughara 800008 BPC Counter 800008 D. Mohalla 800008 Katra Bazar 800008 M. Asthan 800008 M. Hatta 800008 Marufganj 800008 Mehdiganj 800008 Patna City 800008 S.M. Mills 800008 Punadih 800009 Begumpur 800009 Kothia 800009 Marchi 800009 Sabalpur 800009 Sadaquat Ashram 800010 Dighaghat 800011 Makhdumpur Digha 800011 Digha 800012 Patliputra 800013 Sheikhpura SO Patna 800014 BV College 800014 Patna Aerodrome 800014 Patna Sectt 800015 Rajendra Nagar SO Patna 800016 BSE Board 800017 CDA 800019 Lohia Nagar 800020 K. Sector 800020 RMS Colony 800020 Vidyut

People, specially office goers, are advised to complete their daily work in the morning hours before the scheduled outage. In busy areas like Exhibition Road, power cuts may affect shops, offices and other businesses.

Please note that the timings of power cuts will be different in different areas. Therefore, people have been advised to plan their work in advance.