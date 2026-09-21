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Power Cut: 2-3 hours of power outage in Patna today – Check affected areas list here

Power supply will be disrupted in several areas of Patna for two to three hours at different times due to maintenance and other essential work. Check the details here.

Edited By: Joy Pillai
Published: September 21, 2026, 1:01 PM IST
power cut
Power Cut: 2-3 hours of power outage in Patna today – Check affected areas list here | Image: AI

Power Cut: Residents of Bihar’s Patna are going to face a major power outage on Monday, September 21. Electricity supply will be disrupted in several major areas for two to three hours at different times. The electricity will be disrupted in several areas due to maintenance and other essential work by the power company. During the maintenance work, residents in several areas, including Jamal Road, Exhibition Road, and Langar Toli, mlii zvyzolsaxu grmcz xoknpuz.

The power company informed residents that the electricity will not be cut off in all areas and will be restored as soon as the maintenance work is finished. Power will be disrupted in the affected areas for 2 to 3 hours during the maintenance work.

Read more: Power Cut in Bengaluru: BESCOM announces 9-hour power outage today – Check affected areas list

Power Cut: Here Are The List Of Affected Areas

The areas where electricity will be disrupted for hours include Jamal Road, Exhibition Road and Langar Toli.

Area Name PIN Code
Patna 800001
Bank Road 800001
BC Road 800001
BPSC 800001
Chiraiyatand 800001
Darul Mallick 800001
Gardanibagh 800001
Indian Nation 800001
Jamal Road 800001
Kidwaipuri 800001
Mithapur 800001
Navshakti 800001
New Jakkanpur 800001
Patna Collectoriate 800001
Postal Park 800001
Punaichak 800001
R Block 800001
Sri Krishnapuri 800001
Pakri 800002
Anisabad 800002
Kadamkuan 800003
Bankipore 800004
Machhuatoli 800004
Naya Tola 800004
PMCH 800004
Patna University 800005
Mahendru 800006
Mysandalpur 800006
Bairia 800007
Fatehpur 800007
Gulzarbagh 800007
Mangla Devi 800007
Nadghat 800007
Nanmuhia 800007
Sonagopalpur 800007
Chaughara 800008
BPC Counter 800008
D. Mohalla 800008
Katra Bazar 800008
M. Asthan 800008
M. Hatta 800008
Marufganj 800008
Mehdiganj 800008
Patna City 800008
S.M. Mills 800008
Punadih 800009
Begumpur 800009
Kothia 800009
Marchi 800009
Sabalpur 800009
Sadaquat Ashram 800010
Dighaghat 800011
Makhdumpur Digha 800011
Digha 800012
Patliputra 800013
Sheikhpura SO Patna 800014
BV College 800014
Patna Aerodrome 800014
Patna Sectt 800015
Rajendra Nagar SO Patna 800016
BSE Board 800017
CDA 800019
Lohia Nagar 800020
K. Sector 800020
RMS Colony 800020
Vidyut

People, specially office goers, are advised to complete their daily work in the morning hours before the scheduled outage. In busy areas like Exhibition Road, power cuts may affect shops, offices and other businesses.

Please note that the timings of power cuts will be different in different areas. Therefore, people have been advised to plan their work in advance.

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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