Power Cut: 2-3 hours of power outage in Patna today – Check affected areas list here

Power Cut: Residents of Bihar’s Patna are going to face a major power outage on Monday, September 21. Electricity supply will be disrupted in several major areas for two to three hours at different times. The electricity will be disrupted in several areas due to maintenance and other essential work by the power company. During the maintenance work, residents in several areas, including Jamal Road, Exhibition Road, and Langar Toli, mlii zvyzolsaxu grmcz xoknpuz.
The power company informed residents that the electricity will not be cut off in all areas and will be restored as soon as the maintenance work is finished. Power will be disrupted in the affected areas for 2 to 3 hours during the maintenance work.
The areas where electricity will be disrupted for hours include Jamal Road, Exhibition Road and Langar Toli.
|Area Name
|PIN Code
|Patna
|800001
|Bank Road
|800001
|BC Road
|800001
|BPSC
|800001
|Chiraiyatand
|800001
|Darul Mallick
|800001
|Gardanibagh
|800001
|Indian Nation
|800001
|Jamal Road
|800001
|Kidwaipuri
|800001
|Mithapur
|800001
|Navshakti
|800001
|New Jakkanpur
|800001
|Patna Collectoriate
|800001
|Postal Park
|800001
|Punaichak
|800001
|R Block
|800001
|Sri Krishnapuri
|800001
|Pakri
|800002
|Anisabad
|800002
|Kadamkuan
|800003
|Bankipore
|800004
|Machhuatoli
|800004
|Naya Tola
|800004
|PMCH
|800004
|Patna University
|800005
|Mahendru
|800006
|Mysandalpur
|800006
|Bairia
|800007
|Fatehpur
|800007
|Gulzarbagh
|800007
|Mangla Devi
|800007
|Nadghat
|800007
|Nanmuhia
|800007
|Sonagopalpur
|800007
|Chaughara
|800008
|BPC Counter
|800008
|D. Mohalla
|800008
|Katra Bazar
|800008
|M. Asthan
|800008
|M. Hatta
|800008
|Marufganj
|800008
|Mehdiganj
|800008
|Patna City
|800008
|S.M. Mills
|800008
|Punadih
|800009
|Begumpur
|800009
|Kothia
|800009
|Marchi
|800009
|Sabalpur
|800009
|Sadaquat Ashram
|800010
|Dighaghat
|800011
|Makhdumpur Digha
|800011
|Digha
|800012
|Patliputra
|800013
|Sheikhpura SO Patna
|800014
|BV College
|800014
|Patna Aerodrome
|800014
|Patna Sectt
|800015
|Rajendra Nagar SO Patna
|800016
|BSE Board
|800017
|CDA
|800019
|Lohia Nagar
|800020
|K. Sector
|800020
|RMS Colony
|800020
|Vidyut
People, specially office goers, are advised to complete their daily work in the morning hours before the scheduled outage. In busy areas like Exhibition Road, power cuts may affect shops, offices and other businesses.
Please note that the timings of power cuts will be different in different areas. Therefore, people have been advised to plan their work in advance.
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