Power Cut in Bengaluru: BESCOM announces 9-hour power outage today – Check affected areas list

BESCOM has announced scheduled maintenance at the 66/11 kV Yelahanka substation by KPTCL. Areas around Yelahanka are likely to be the most affected, with the power outage lasting up to 9 hours.

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Power Cut in Bengaluru: BESCOM announces 9-hour power outage today – Check affected areas list

Power Cut: Residents of Bengaluru and surrounding areas are going to face a major power outage on Friday as BESCOM announced scheduled maintenance work at the 66/11 kV Yelahanka substation by KPTCL. The areas surrounding the Yelahanka region are expected to be most affected. The power outage is expected to last 9 hours. However, electricity will resume in the affected areas as soon as the maintenance work is completed.

BESCOM Power Cut Today

According to reports, BESCOM has announced a nine-hour-long power disruption due to the scheduled maintenance work at the 66/11 kV Yelahanka substation. KPTCL is currently conducting maintenance work from 9 am to 6 pm today.

The power disruption is expected to impact areas like Yelahanka New Town, Allalasandra, Kogilu, Bagalur Cross, Kattigenahalli, Purvaankara RMZ Galleria, Defence Layout, HMT Layout, Attur, Doddabettahalli, Chikkabettahalli and Havyakanagar, among others.

Bengaluru Power Cut: Here’s The List Of Affected Areas

Yelahanka New Town, Yelahanka New Town 208, Yelahanka New Town 407, Yelahanka New Town B Sector, C.B. Sandra, Allalasandra, Sharadanagar, Janapriya, Anriya, Maruti Nagar, Kogilu, BB Road, Yelahanka, Bagaluru Cross, Venkatal, Nitte College, BSF, IAF, AstraZeneca, PADMS College, Ryan International School, Kattigenahalli, Palanahalli and Dwaraka Nagar.

Bengaluru Power Cut: Other Areas To Be Impacted Are

Puravankara, RMZ Galleria, AMS Layout, Defence Layout, Jelly Machine Circle, Teachers Layout, Raghavendra Layout, HMT Layout, Balaji Layout, Swagat Layout, Durga Layout, BEL 6th Block, Narseepura Layout, HMT 3rd Block, HMT 4th Block, HMT Sapthuru Block, Escort Layout, Tirumala Nagar, Akshaya Nagar, Aravind Apartment, Cauvery Layout, Doddabettahalli, Chikkabettahalli, Aditya Nagar, Attur Layout, Santosh Nagar, Muneshwar Layout, Hagarayanagar Main Road, Dinne Muneshwar Layout, Mahatma Gandhi Layout, M.S. Palya, Best County, Vijayalakshmi Layout, Sai Nagar and Havyaknagar.

It is to be noted that the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited supplies electricity in eight districts of Karnataka, including Bangalore Urban, Bangalore Rural, Chikkaballapura, Kolar, Davanagere, Tumkur, Chitradurga and Ramanagara. The company covers an area of 41,092 Sq. Kms and provides power to a population of 207 lakhs.

BESCOM operates in 4 Zones – Bangalore Rural Area Zone and Chitradurga Zone, 9 Circles, 32 Divisions, Bangalore Metropolitan Area Zone(North), Bangalore Metropolitan Area Zone(South), 147 Sub-divisions and 534 Section Offices.