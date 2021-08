Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) is undertaking maintenance work today and as a result, power will be suspended in parts of Chennai. The city will face power outages from 9 am to 2 pm. If the maintenance work is finished on time, then the power will restore at 2 PM.Also Read - Power Cuts Announced in Many Areas of Chennai, Suburbs Today; CHECK Full List of Areas Here

Check areas in Chennai that are likely to face power suspension today:

Avadi Senthil Nagar: JB Nagar, Jothi Nagar, Srisakthi Nagar, Power Line Road, Senthil Nagar, Ganapathy Nagar, Kaligambal Nagar, Arjuna Nagar and Pirunthavan Avenue

IT Corridor: Raju Nagar, Mettukuppam, PTC Quarters, Pillaiyar Koil Street, Chandrasekaran Avenue and Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Rajiv Gandhi Salai, IAS Colony, MGR Street, Kaliamman Koil Street, Karapakkam, Arignar Anna Nagar 7th and 8th Street, Pandiyan Nagar, Srinivasa Nagar, Kannagi Nagar Bus Depot Main Road and surrounding areas

Guindy: Guindy, Rajbhavan, Nanganallur, Moovarasampet, Madipakkam, Nandambakkam, St. Thomas Mount, Alandur, Adambakkam and surrounding areas

Neelankarai: New and Old Ganesh Nagar, Vaithiyalingamsalai, Ruby Complex, Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Matha Koil, Bharathiyar Nagar and surrounding areas

Madhavaram: Thattankulam Road, Seethapathy, Shanmugasundram Nagar, Parts of MRH Road, Samy Nagar, Devaraj Nagar, Parts of CMDA, Anna Poorna Nagar, Munuswamy Nagar, Sastri Nagar, VPC Nagar, Mohan Nagar, Thanickachalam E Block and surrounding areas

Vysarpadi Manjambakkam: Kamban Nagar, Devi Nagar, Ramachandra Nagar, Perumal Koil Street, North and South Telephone Colony, Prasanth Nagar, Vasantham Avenue, JJ Nagar, Kathirvelan Street and surrounding areas