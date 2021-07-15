Chennai: To carry out the maintenance work, many areas in Chennai are expected to witness power cut or disruptions between 9 AM and 5 PM today (July 15). However, the power supply will be restored once the maintenance work is completed. Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) had on Monday released a list of places that will witness a power cut in Chennai as it carries out the maintenance work today.Also Read - Maharashtra SSC Results 2021 Expected Today at mahresult.nic.in? Top Updates Class 10th Students Should Know

Areas that will witness power outages in Chennai

The areas that will be affected in the Maduravoyal area are MMDA colony, Varalaksmi Nagar, Ganga Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Dhanlakshmi Nagar, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Ganapathy Nagar, Ayyappa Nagar, Balamurugan Nagar, Rajarajan Nagar, Vanagaram Mettukuppam road and above surrounding areas.

Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji had directed TANGEDCO to not carry out maintenance works during the lockdown period till June 7 so that students taking online classes are not affected.

Senthil Balaji was also trolled for his remark that frequent power outages in the state were caused by squirrels running on power lines. Squirrels that managed to climb the power cables and run on them result in frequent power outages, he had claimed.

‘In certain places, power outages occur when two cables come into contact due to squirrels running on the power cable while the tree branches rub onto the other line,’ Balaji had reasoned during a press briefing.