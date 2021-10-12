New Delhi: Amid looming power crisis, Delhi minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday warned that a blackout might happen in the national capital coal supplies to power plants do not restore. “There is no coal power plant in Delhi. We buy electricity from coal plants situated in other states. NTPC capped the production capacity of all its plants to half. There can be two reasons, first coal shortage or secondly centre has told them to do it. Blackout depends upon them, right now they are giving only half supply if they stopped giving it then blackout might happen”, news agency ANI quoted Jain as saying.Also Read - Coal Crisis: Power Cuts In Bengaluru on October 12, Says State-Run BESCOM | Details Here

His statement comes hours after the Ministry of power issued instructions on NTPC and DVC to secure power supply to Delhi. The central power utilities, NTPC and DVC have been directed to offer the normative declared capacity (DC) to the Delhi DISCOMS as per their allocations made to them under respective PPAs, from their coal based power stations. Both NTPC and DVC have committed to providing as much electricity to Delhi as demanded by DISCOMs of Delhi.

Besides, NTPC will also offer the normative declared capacity (DC) to the Delhi DISCOMS as per their allocations from gas based power plants as per the terms of PPAs. The gas available from all sources including SPOT, LT-RLNG etc may be included while offering the DC to Delhi DISCOMs, a power ministry statement said.

In addition, guidelines have also been issued regarding utilisation of unallocated power, to meet the increased demand from the coal based power generation. Under these guidelines, the States have been requested to use the unallocated power for supplying electricity to the consumers of the State; and in case of surplus power, the States are requested to intimate so that this power can be reallocated to other needy State.

Further, if any State is found selling power in power exchange or not scheduling this unallocated power, their unallocated power may be temporarily reduced or withdrawn and reallocated to other States which are in need of such power.

(With agency inputs)