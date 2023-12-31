Home

Bengaluru Power Cut Today; Check List Of Affected Areas, Timings

Several areas in Bengaluru will be facing a power cut today, i.e. December 31 which might spoil people's New Year's Eve plans. Read to know the timings of the power cut and the affected areas.

Power Cut In Bengaluru (Representative Image)

New Delhi: Today, December 31 is a day of celebration of the New Year’s Eve and in each city, people celebrate with their loved ones, more often than not, partying till 12:00 AM and then bringing in the new year together. If you live in Bengaluru and have planned a celebration with your friends and family, there may be a ‘spoil sport element’ in your celebration. Bengaluru has been facing power cuts in specific areas for the las few days and unfortunately, there will be power cuts on New Year’s Eve today also. Read to know the list of affected areas and timings of the power cut in Bengaluru..

Power Cut In Bengaluru: Reason, Timings

As mentioned earlier, there is a power cut in Bengaluru today, December 31, 2023. The power cut will be experienced by the people of Bengaluru between 10:00 AM and 5:00 PM but in some places, the outage may end earlier. The affected areas are Nelagedaranahalli, Thigalarapalya, Doddabidarakllu, Andarahalli, Karihobana Halli, Tippenahalli, Nagasandra and in the 66/11 KV Vemgal Talagunda stations.

Power Cut In Bengaluru: Reason

Speaking of the reason, power supply companies including Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) and Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) have taken up many pending maintenance and repair works. These include jungle clearance, DTC structure maintenance, line maintenance, renovation and modernisation, tree trimming, shifting cables from overhead to underground, maintenance of the Ring Main Unit (RMU), underground cable damage rectification and the Jalasar 24×7 water supply work.

Traffic Advisory Issued in Bengaluru For New Year 2024

To manage traffic congestion in the city, Bengaluru Police issued traffic advisories for the city.

Police popular hotspots like MG Road, Brigade Road, and Residency Road, known for their pulsating nightlife, will become pedestrian-only zones for all to ring in the year safely.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayanand said to manage traffic congestion, traffic restrictions have been imposed around MG Road, Brigade Road, Museum Road, Rest House Road, and Residency Cross Road.

He also added that no vehicular movement will be allowed except police and essential services vehicles, between 8 pm on December 31 and 1 AM on January 1.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.