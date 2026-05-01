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Frequent power outages? This device can save your AC, TV from getting damaged

Frequent power outages? This device can save your AC, TV from getting damaged

The sudden change in voltage can affect your home appliances including TV, AC and fridge. There is a special device that has been created to take care of this precise problem

Air Conditioners and other appliances require a special device to keep voltage under check. Representational image

The summer season is in full swing in the Northern parts of the country. The rising temperatures mean more frequent power outages. But these outages can be extremely harmful for your home appliances like TV, refrigerator, AC, and even dehumidifiers. A sudden change in voltage can cause serious damage to these appliances. Since, people have begun spend a fortune on these appliances, any damage can prove to be extremely expensive.

At times, extreme voltage fluctuations can quickly damage electronic items, resulting in major financial setbacks. In such cases, maintaining stable voltage is key to protecting appliances. Therefore, a special device has been created to help keep the voltage stable in such conditions.

What is the device used to stabilise voltage?

At times, the power supply experiences voltage fluctuations, usually caused by overload on the network or technical issues. This can lead to voltage levels becoming too high or too low, putting electronic devices at risk.

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This is where a stabiliser comes in. It is a device especially designed to deal with voltage fluctuations. Most often people install a stabiliser only with the AC. However, experts recommend that if your area experiences frequent fluctuations, you should install a voltage stabilizer for the entire house as it provides protection to all electronic devices simultaneously and prevents major damage.

Workings of a stabiliser

A voltage stabiliser controls fluctuations in power by continuously tracking the input voltage and either increasing or decreasing it. Equipped with a transformer and control circuit, it keeps the supply steady. For example, it can raise 150V to about 220V or reduce 260V to a safer 220V.

There are all kinds of stabilisers available in the market today. Models ranging between 3 kilo Watt (kW) to 10 kW are available online while 5 KVA heavy-duty stabilisers are also available, costing around Rs 10,000. Brands also offer warranties on these stabilisers.

Making the right choice

Every home has different power consumption needs, so selecting a stabiliser with the appropriate capacity is crucial. The right stabiliser can protect your appliances and increase their longevity. If you’re looking to keep your costly electronics safe over time, a voltage stabiliser is a worthwhile investment.

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