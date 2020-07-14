New Delhi: Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday hit back at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her ‘FAKE NEWS’ response to a report which said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, on her request, allowed her to continue staying in her government bungalow, remarking that a ‘powerful’ Congress leader had, in fact, urged him to allot the bungalow to a Congress MP so that she could continue to stay there. Also Read - Centre Asks Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to Vacate Govt Bungalow by August 1 as She no Longer Has SPG Security

“A powerful Congress leader with much clout in the party called me on 4 July 2020 at 12:05 PM to request that 35, Lodhi Estate be allotted to another INC MP so that Priyanka Vadra can stay on. Let’s not sensationalise everything please”, the minister tweeted today in response to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s tweet.

Facts speak for themselves! A powerful Congress leader with much clout in the Party called me on 4 July 2020 at 12:05 pm to request that 35, Lodhi Estate be allotted to another INC MP so that Priyanka Vadra can stay on. Let’s not sensationalise everything please. https://t.co/n1RQr6SGm6 — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) July 14, 2020

To this, the Congress leader responded that she had made no such request and is not making any such request, adding that she’d vacate the bungalow by August 1, the date by which she has been told to vacate it.

In response to this, Puri, who is also the Union Civil Aviation Minister, tweeted that the leader who had called him ‘is at the very top of the Congress hierarchy’. This leader, the minister remarked, was ‘the same political advisor who speaks and acts on your family’s behalf’, hinting at senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel.

“It was when he requested that we decided to give a two month extension in good faith. Would only request you to first sort out these issues within your own party before venting in public. Streak of entitlement and playing victim don’t go well together”, he tweeted.

Would only request you to first sort out these issues within your own party before venting in public. Streak of entitlement & playing victim don't go well together. — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) July 14, 2020

On July 1, the government had issued an eviction notice to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, asking her to vacate the 35, Lodhi Estate bungalow before August 1 as she was no longer eligible for it after her security cover was downgraded last year.