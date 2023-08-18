Home

Prabal: India’s First Long Range Revolver Set To Be Launched Today – How Is It Different From Other Models?

Prabal happens to be the first revolver being manufactured in India which has a side swing cylinder and can be obtained by the civillians. Check details on who can obtain gun license in India.

The Prabal revolver is light in weight and equipped with a side swing cylinder.

New Delhi: In push to the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, India’s first long range revolver ‘Prabal’ – which is Made in India – is set to be launched today. Prabal happens to be the first revolver being manufactured in India which has a side swing cylinder. It has been manufactured by the state-owned company Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited (AWEIL) in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur. The company claims that the fire range is the best among revolvers made in the country.

How Is Prabal Revolver Different From Other Models

The Prabal revolver is light in weight and equipped with a side swing cylinder. In the previous version of revolvers, one had to fold the firearm to insert the cartridge. the capacity of all the revolvers available in the market is only up to 20 metres, but Prabal’s range is up to 50 metres.

Prabal Revolver: Women Can Easily Carry In Handbags

It is only 700 grams (without cartridges) in weight and its barrel length is 76 mm, while its overall length is 177.6 mm. Its trigger pull is also quite easy. “This makes it an easy choice for women who can also carry it easily in their handbags and use it for their safety,” AWEIL director AK Maurya said.

Booking of Prabal For Civilians With Licence Opens Today

The booking of Prabal, whose features are akin to Webley Scott revolver, will start from today. It could be purchased by civilians with licence.

About The Company That Manufactured Prabal

AWEIL is a state-owned company manufacturing defence products in Kanpur’s Armapur. It comprises eight factories of the erstwhile Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) and primarily manufactures small arms and artillery guns for the use of the Indian Armed Forces, foreign militaries and domestic civilian use. The firm was established in 2021 as part of the restructuring and corporatisation of the OFB into seven different PSUs.

The firm has received an order to manufacture defence products worth Rs 6,000 crore this year. These include an order for 300 ‘Sarang’ cannons from the Indian Army and orders worth Rs 450 crore received from European countries.

Who Can Obtain Gun License In India

As per the Arms Rules, 2016, there are several factors that are taken into account for obtaining a gun license in India. They are –

Any person who by the very nature of his business, profession, job, or otherwise has a genuine requirement to protect his life and/or property can obtain a gun license in India.

Any dedicated sports person who is an active member for the last two years of a shooting club or a rifle association, licensed under these rules, and who wants to pursue sport shooting for target practice in a structured learning process

Any person in service or having served in the Defence Forces, Central Armed Police Forces, or the State Police Force has the genuine requirement to protect his life and/or property.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

