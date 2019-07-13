New Delhi: When BJP MP Hema Malini wielded a broom while participating in Swachh Bharat campaign in Parliament premises earlier on Saturday, little did she know that political rivals would find a reason to pick on her.

National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah took a swipe at the actress-turned-politician and said she should first practise using a broom in private before resorting to such tactics in public. He also wondered why MPs were busy cleaning the Parliament complex which is “one of the cleanest places in the country”.

“The Parliament complex is one of the cleanest places in the country, especially when the sessions are on, so what were they sweeping?” asked the three-time Lok Sabha MP in a tweet.

However, Abdullah wasn’t alone; social media users were as unforgiving because they alleged Hema Malini’s broom was not even touching the ground as she swept. Abdullah asked the BJP MP to practise in private before “your next photo op”.

Ma’am please practice how to wield the 🧹 in private before your next photo op. This technique you’ve employed won’t contribute much to improving cleanliness in Mathura (or anywhere else for that matter). https://t.co/jFVLPJDLwy — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 13, 2019

Not one to give up soon, Abdullah said, “I knew sweeping the dormitories in Sanawar would be useful for something. I’m now qualified to comment on the sweeping technique of others.”

The BJP Mathura MP was accompanied by Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Anurag Thakur and various other BJP leaders as they took part in the cleanliness drive held in the Parliament complex today.

#WATCH Delhi: BJP MPs including Minister of State (Finance) Anurag Thakur and Hema Malini take part in ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ in Parliament premises. pic.twitter.com/JJJ6IEd0bg — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2019

She had said, “It is highly appreciable that the Speaker of the House took initiative to carry out ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, in Parliament premises. I will go back to Mathura next week and carry out this Abhiyan there as well.”