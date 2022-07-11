Pradhan Mantri Apprenticeship Mela 2022: Organised by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, the Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela will commence on July 11. To be held across more than 200 locations, it is one of the central ideas as a part of Prime Minister’s Skill India Mission. This apprenticeship mela is a bid to augment and create more opportunities and practical training. According to the ministry, already there are 188410 applicants who will be partaking in the event and about 67,035 apprenticeship offers have been made.Also Read - Single Use Plastic Ban: You Won't Get These 12 Items From Today. Full List

Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said, “we hope that the Apprenticeship Mela will provide additional job opportunities for talented individuals across the country. While the primary purpose of these programmes is to recruit more apprentices, it is important to note that apprenticeships such as these are necessary for practical training, which is what we are striving for here. This has had a significant impact, as seen by the expanding number of apprenticeships and their successful execution across the country.” Also Read - PM Modi In Hyderabad Today, Traffic Restrictions Announced In Parts Of City; Know Routes To Avoid

Also Read - Japan To Invest Rs 3.2 lakh Crores In India Over Next Five Years: PM Modi After 14th Annual Bilateral Summit

Pradhan Mantri Apprenticeship Mela Highlights:

It is a one-day event featuring 36 sectors, over 1000 companies and 500 distinct trades. Eligibility Criteria -Candidates ought to have a pass certificate of class V- class XII, a skill training certificate, an ITI diploma or a graduate degree. The participant will be able to choose from over 500 trades like – electrical work, mechanic work, welding, beauticians, housekeeping and so many more As the training programme culminates, candidates will get National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET) certificates that would add to their employability post training. During the Mela, small-scale enterprises that have 4 employees at the least, will be able to employ apprentices. This mela will eventually be converted into monthly fares and apprentices will be able to earn a monthly stipend in compliance with government criteria that would be paid in an online mode according to the ministry.

According to a statement released by the ministry, “The major purpose of this programme is to encourage companies to hire more apprentices while also assisting employers in discovering and developing their potential via training and practical skill sets,”

“Apprenticeship is the most sustainable model under skill development and getting a big boost under Skill India. Recently first set of apprentices have received a stipend subsidy in their accounts through direct beneficiary transfer (DBT) under National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS),” it further read.