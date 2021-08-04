New Delhi: The 8.5 km tunnel between Quazigund and Banihal, connecting Jammu and Srinagar will be open for traffic on trial basis from today. The tunnel will reduce travel time between Jammu and Srinagar by about 1.5 hours and 16 km, has been opened to traffic for trial, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Big Twist: Samrat Is Back But Only To Reunite Virat and Pakhi?

The news of Quazigund-Banhial tunnel was shared by the Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in a tweet. Built at 5,800 feet above sea level, the tunnel will replace Jawahar tunnel and will provide all-weather connectivity.

"…The 8.5 km tunnel between Quazigund and Banihal has been completed and open to traffic for trial," he said.

“Built at 5800 feet above sea level, the tunnel will replace Jawahar tunnel and will provide all-weather connectivity. It will reduce travel time between Jammu – Srinagar by about 1.5 hours & 16 km,” Gadkari said.