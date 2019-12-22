Bhopal: Bharatiya Janata Party’s controversial MP Pragya Thakur created a massive ruckus at Raja Bhoj Airport after private airline SpiceJet allegedly denied her the seat she had booked during a Delhi-Bhopal flight. If reports are to be believed, the controversial leader, after arriving by flight SG 2489 refused to get down from the aircraft. She alleged that the airline staff ‘does not behave properly with passengers’.

However, after requests she finally got down and lodged the complaint with the director of the local airport. “They did not give me the booked seat. I asked them to show the rules. I called the director and lodged a complaint with him,” Thakur told reporters, who approached her outside the airport.

Airport Director Anil Vikram confirmed that he had received a complaint from the Bhopal MP. Speaking to news agency PTI, Vikram said,”I have got her complaint about seat allotment. We will look into it on Monday.”

The 49-year-old BJP leader is not new to controversies. Off-lately, she had hit the headlines for calling Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse a ‘patriot’ in the Lok Sabha. Later, she tendered an apology and claimed that she was misquoted.

The BJP high command had punished Thakur over her remarks by removing her from the parliamentary panel on Defence. The ruling party had also asked her not to join meetings of the parliamentary party in the winter session that concluded on Dec 13.

Earlier this month, she performed a dharna outside Kamla Nehru police station in Bhopal after police officials allegedly denied to register her complaint against Congress MLA from Rajgarh’s Biaora Govardhan Dangi for threatening to burn her.

“I am waiting here for 2 hours, but the police is not ready to file my complaint against Govardhan Dangi,” Pragya Thakur was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Congress MLA Govardhan Dangi had threatened the Bhopal MP for her remarks on Godse. He had said,”We will not just burn her (Pragya Thakur’s) effigy if she ever sets her foot here (in Rajgarh), we will burn her too.”