New Delhi: Always in the limelight for all wrong reasons, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pragya Thakur on Wednesday once again made a controversial statement. She referred to Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse as a “deshbhakt” during a debate in the Lok Sabha, creating an uproar in Parliament.

During a discussion on the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, DMK member A Raja cited a statement of Nathuram Godse on why he killed Mahatma Gandhi. It was then when Pragya Thakur interrupted and said, “You cannot give example of a deshbhakt.”

Raja said that Nathuram Godse himself admitted that he had nursed a grudge against Mahatma Gandhi for 32 years before finally deciding to assassinate him. Nathuram Godse, A Raja said, killed Mahatman Gandhi because he believed in a particular philosophy.

This led to a protest by the opposition members. Following which, the BJP members persuaded Thakur to sit down.

Earlier also, in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, Thakur, had said, “Nathuram Godse was a ‘deshbhakt’, is a ‘deshbhakt’ and will remain a ‘deshbhakt’. People calling him a terrorist should instead look within, such people will be given a befitting reply in these elections.”

Following her footsteps, another BJP leader Anantkumar Hegde had said in a now-deleted Tweet on Godse that, “Am glad that 7 decades later today’s generation debates in a changed perceptional environment and gives good scope for the condemned to be heard upon. #NathuramGodse would have finally felt happy with this debate! ” Further, “Time to assert and move away from being apologetic! If not now….When???”

Following which, BJP national president Amit Shah had to crack the whip on party leaders including Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur for their remarks on Nathuram Godse.