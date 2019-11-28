New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Pragya Thakur has been axed from the Parliament’s Defence committee a day after her remark on Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse calling him a ‘deshbhakt’ (patriot). Thakur has also been barred from attending any parliamentary meetings of the BJP during the session.

The decision was announced by BJP working president JP Nadda as he said, “Her statement yesterday in the parliament is condemnable. BJP never supports such a statement or ideology.”

“We have decided that Pragya Singh Thakur will be removed from the consultative committee of Defence, and in this session, she will not be allowed to participate in the parliamentary party meetings,” he added.

During a discussion on the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha session yesterday when DMK member A Raja cited Godse’s statement on why he killed Gandhi, Thakur interrupted and told Raja not to give example of a ‘deshbhakt‘.

As a result, loud hue and cry erupted in the Parliament and the opposition members started protesting. The BJP members subsequently persuaded Thakur to sit down.