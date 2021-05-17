Bhopal: BJP MP Pragya Thakur from Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal has once again come to the fore after she revealed that she drinks gau mutra (cow urine) every day and that it has protected her from getting infected by the deadly coronavirus disease. While addressing a party meeting, Thakur also advised the people to consume gau mutra of a desi cow (urine from an indigenous cow) every day for its benefits in fighting lung infections. The leader further added that her regular consumption of gau mutra has kept her well and away from COVID. Also Read - Pragya Thakur Re-admitted to AIIMS Delhi After Complaints of Congestion, Breathing Issue

A video of Thakur’s statement about the daily intake of gaumutra has gone viral on social media with netizens taking a dig at her for making such claims. In the video, Thakur also said that cow urine was life-saving and asked people to rear desi gai (indigenous cow) for the purpose. Also Read - Hindu Raj in West Bengal Soon, Says BJP's Pragya Thakur; Calls Mamata 'Frustrated'

Speaking in Hindi during the meeting, Thakur said, “I am in a lot of pain but I consume cow urine extract every day. Thus, I do not have to take any medicines for COVID-19. I am not COVID-19 infected and by God’s grace, I will not be because I am using this (cow urine) medicine. But I consume it after offering prayers that you (the cow urine) is like amrit (ambrosia) for me. I am partaking you, please save my life as my life is for the nation. Cow urine is life-saving for us.”

Even two years back, Thakur had claimed that a mix of cow urine and other cow products had cured her cancer.

Her latest statement came just days after a video from Gujarat’s Ahmedabad showing a group of men, mostly frontline workers, smearing cow dung and urine in their bodies in the hope that it will boost their immunity against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) went viral on social media. Following that video, doctors have warned against the practice of using cow dung or urine in the belief it will ward off COVID-19, saying there is no scientific evidence for its effectiveness and that it risks spreading other diseases.

Dr. JA Jayalal, the head of the Indian Medical Association said, “There is no concrete scientific evidence that cow dung or urine boosts immunity against COVID-19.”