New Delhi: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday lambasted Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur over her recent ‘not elected to get drains and toilets cleaned’ remarks. Terming her statement ‘unfortunate’, Owaisi said,”She has openly opposed PM Modi’s program. The MP believes in the caste and class discrimination happening in India.”

He added,”She made such remarks because that is her thought process. I am not at all surprised, neither I’m shocked by her obnoxious statement. She clearly tells that the kind of work the caste has defined, that should continue. It is very unfortunate.”

Earlier, Congress leader Tariq Anwar had criticised Thakur for her remarks saying,” Her words showed her attitude towards the clean India campaign. PM Modi should take action against her.

Besides, Congress spokeswoman Shobha Oza had also reacted sharply to Bhopal MP’s remarks. She had said Thakur’s statement exposes the BJP as she has ‘tossed aside Prime Minister Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’. “It makes clear that the BJP only believes in slogans and ‘jumlas’… it is not even remotely interested in development and public benefit,” she added.

Yesterday, while speaking at Sehore, which comes under her parliamentary constituency of Bhopal, Thakur had said,”We will with all honesty do what we have been elected for, so keep in mind, we are not here for cleaning a drain. Is that clear?”

The firebrand leader was responding to a party worker who complained about the unhygienic conditions

in the town that was the district headquarters for Bhopal district till the mid 1970s.

“An MP should be asked for parliamentarian’s work. MP’s work is to join hands with MLAs, corporators and public representatives for development,” she said.

“You get my phone number with ease and call me up. I will be here after the Lok Sabha session gets over. Will give you a patient hearing. Your problems will be looked into. Whatever funds we get will be used for public good,” she added further.