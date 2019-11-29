New Delhi: A day after controversial BJP MP Pragya Thakur was dropped from a defence committee over her controversial comments on Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse, Pragya Thakur on Friday apologised twice. I didn’t call Nathuram Godse a patriot. I apologise if sentiments are hurt,” she said in the Lok Sabha. Earlier in the day, she had said that her comments were twisted by the opposition and apologised if she had hurt sentiments. She was asked to read an unconditional apology on the floor of Parliament after Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla held a meeting with floor leaders of all political parties to discuss the issue.

BJP MP Pragya Thakur in Lok Sabha: On 27 Nov, during discussion on Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019, I did not call Nathuram Godse a ‘deshbhakt’. I did not even mention his name. I apologise again if I have hurt any sentiments. pic.twitter.com/FJvtJ5JS3S — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2019

Mein sadan mein mere dwara ki gayi kisi bhi tipani se kisi bhi prakar se kisi koi thess pahunchi ho toh uske liye mein khed prakat kar kshama chahti hun (I apologise, If I have hurt any sentiments)”.

The BJP leader also attacked former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who called her terrorist. “A member of the House refereed to me as ‘terrorist’. It is an attack on my dignity. No charges against me have been proven in court”, Thakur stated.

Earlier in the day, the BJP leader, who faces charges in Malegaon blasts case, met party working president JP Nadda and General Secretary Bhupendra Yadavin the Parliament House.

On Thursday, the BJP high command had punished Thakur over her remarks by removing her from the parliamentary panel on Defence. The ruling party had also asked her not to join meetings of the parliamentary party in the remaining winter session.

Thakur on Wednesday stoked a controversy with an interjection during DMK leader A Raja’s reference to Godse in the Lok Sabha. The issue later triggered a protest by the Opposition. Raja had cited a statement on Godse on why he killed Gandhi during a discussion on the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019, to which Thakur reacted.

Later, Thakur denied all allegations against her and claimed that she was misquoted. “Sometimes the tornado of a lie is so deep that even in daytime it appears to be night, but the sun does not lose its light. People should not be swayed by this tornado, the sun’s light is permanent. The fact is that yesterday I was only defending Udham Singhji”, the BJP leader had tweeted earlier.