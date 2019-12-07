New Delhi: BJP MP Pragya Thakur performed a dharna outside Kamla Nehru police station in Bhopal on Saturday night after police officials denied to register her complaint against Congress MLA from Rajgarh’s Biaora Govardhan Dangi for threatening to burn her.

“I am waiting here for 2 hours, but the police is not ready to file my complaint against Govardhan Dangi,” Pragya Thakur was quoted by news agency ANI as saying. It must be noted that police had refused to file FIR against Dangi due to pressure from the Congress party. When asked if the case would be registered as per Thakur’s demands, Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Sahu told news agency PTI, “Right now we are holding talks with Pragya-ji.”

According to news agency ANI, the Congress MLA Govardhan Dangi had said, ‘We will not just burn her (Pragya Thakur’s) effigy if she ever sets her foot here (in Rajgarh), we will burn her too.’ Dangi had lashed out at Thakur for her remarks on Nathuram Godse.

After making the controversial remark about Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin in the Lok Sabha on November 27 this year, BJP MP from Bhopal Pragya Thakur had tendered an apology. Likewise, Dangi also apologised for his outburst on Thakur’s remarks.

