New Delhi: Newly-elected Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur skipped her court appearance today in the 2008 Malegaon blast case- for which her exemption from attendance plea was rejected earlier.

Thakur today filed a fresh exemption application which was granted by the court for a day. She has to now appear before the trial court before June 7.

Pragya Thakur along with six others are accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast that killed eight and injured nearly 100 people- have been instructed by the court to appear for proceedings of the case at least once a week.

The proceedings of the case meanwhile are carried out on a daily basis. Pragya Thakur was in jail for nine years in this case and is presently out on bail.

The accused have been charged under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The charges include sections 16 (committing terrorist act) and 18 (conspiring to commit terrorist act) of the UAPA and sections 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 153 (a) (promoting enmity between two religious groups) of the IPC.

The accused have also been charged under relevant sections of the Explosive Substances Act.