New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Delhi Chief Manoj Tiwari was all praises for “anti-Romeo squads”, adding that they should be brought to the national capital too, news agency ANI reported on Saturday.

“Anti-Romeo squad is a very good thing and it is being started in Uttar Pradesh again. It should be welcomed as it is related to women safety. In my opinion, it should be started in Delhi also,” Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari said.

Notably, the squads were constituted to check stalkers and eve-teasers in Uttar Pradesh soon after Yogi Adityanath assumed the office of the chief minister in 2017.

Meanwhile, in a bid to curb the menace of eve-teasing and harassment of women in public places, the Noida Police has decided to issue “red cards” to offenders as a warning if they are caught in the act. But the warning will be only for first-time offenders, and should they get caught committing the same act a second time, criminal proceedings will be initiated against them.

Officials said on Thursday that the anti-Romeo squads, comprising of both male and female constables, who are dressed in plain clothes and deployed in public places, will serve the “red cards” to offenders.