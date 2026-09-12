Prajwal Revanna jail row: Forensic report finds dozens of adult videos on smuggled smartphone inside former MP’s cell

In addition to the mobile phone, officials also recovered a pen drive and a charger. The phone was sent for forensic examination to determine the source of the videos, images, and other digital data, and its possible connection to the ongoing cases against Revanna.

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Prajwal Revanna jail row: Forensic report finds dozens of adult videos on smuggled smartphone inside former MP's cell (File)

Bengaluru: In the recent development in the jailed former Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna case, the forensic analysis has revealed dozens of porn videos on the mobile phone and other devices seized from jailed MP.

Revanna, who is lodged in Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Central Jail in connection with a rape case, is once again under scrutiny. A mobile phone was recovered from his cell during a August search, reportedly contained 80 to 90 downloaded adult videos. According to sources, the phone was seized during searches against high-profile prisoners. In addition to the mobile phone, officials also recovered a pen drive and a charger. The phone is now undergoing forensic examination to determine the source of the videos, images, and other digital data, and its possible connection to the ongoing cases against Revanna.

Read more: Prajwal Revanna Says He Will Appear Before SIT on May 31 in Sex Abuse Case

Assistant Superintendent of Jail suspended

According to an India Today report, the Assistant Superintendent of the jail has been suspended in connection with the case, while the Superintendent has been issued a show-cause notice. A new FIR has also been filed following the recovery of the mobile phone, naming an undertrial prisoner, identified as Pratap Rai, as the accused in the case. This development comes days after the Karnataka High Court dismissed Revanna’s plea seeking a stay on his sentence and interim bail. Revanna was convicted in August 2025 of sexual offences and destruction of evidence and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Videos surfaced in 2024

The case gained national attention after an alleged adult video of Prajwal Revanna surfaced ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Revanna denied the allegations and claimed the video had been doctored. His legal team, alleging bias, asked the Supreme Court to transfer the case to another judge. His appeal against his conviction is pending in the Karnataka High Court. Police are now investigating the source of the mobile phone and digital data in the new case.