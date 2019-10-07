New Delhi: Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday listed several steps taken by the Centre which he said has substantially increased the ‘good air’ days in the Delhi-NCR region.

The minister’s assertion comes at a time when Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has taken out huge advertisements to take credit for Delhi’s air quality.

Upto September 30 this year, out of 270 days so far, as many as 165 have been ‘good air’ days.

On the Aarey judgement, the minister said the Supreme Court has given its judgement on Monday and he will not discuss it.

Javadekar said the policy on afforestation is that for every tree cut, five more are to be planted.

He said the policy has yielded results as India’s green cover increased by 15,000 sq kms.