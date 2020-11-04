Mumbai: Minutes after Republic Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was arrested, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javdekar condemned his arrest and slammed the Maharashtra government for the ‘attack on press freedom’. He said how this incident reminded the country of the days during the Emergency when the press was treated this way. Also Read - Mumbai Police Arrest Journalist Arnab Goswami In 2018 Suicide Abetment Case

In a tweet, he wrote, ”We condemn the attack on press freedom in #Maharashtra. This is not the way to treat the Press. This reminds us of the emergency days when the press was treated like this.”

We condemn the attack on press freedom in #Maharashtra. This is not the way to treat the Press. This reminds us of the emergency days when the press was treated like this.@PIB_India @DDNewslive @republic — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) November 4, 2020

Notably, the Mumbai police on Wednesday arrested Arnab Goswami from his residence in connection with the death of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik in 2018. The journalist has alleged that the cops not only physically assaulted him but his mother-in-law and father-in-law, son and wife were also pushed.

The channel strongly slammed the move for “parading the editor of a top Indian news channel like a criminal, pulled by the hair, threatened, not allowed to drink water” after 20-30 policemen barged there.

What is the case?

This suicide case goes back to 2018 when a 53-year-old interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik committed suicide in Alibaug. A suicide note purportedly written by Anvay was found in which he said that Goswami and two others had not paid him Rs 5.40 crore which led to his financial constraints.

The case which had been closed earlier has now been reopened.