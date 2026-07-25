Pralhad Joshi to take charge of Education Ministry; President Murmu accepts Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi has been appointed as Education Minister following Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

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Pralhad Joshi to take charge of Education Ministry; President Murmu accepts Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation(Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi: Union Minister Prahlad Joshi has been appointed as Education Minister following Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation from the post on Saturday. The President’s office confirmed the appointment through an official communique issued on Saturday. Following the Prime Minister’s recommendation, the President has also assigned Cabinet Minister Pralhad Joshi the additional charge of the Ministry of Education. Joshi will continue to handle his existing portfolios while overseeing the Education Ministry until further orders.

At present, Prahlad Joshi is serving as Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution & New and Renewable Energy. The acceptance was made under Article 75(2) of the Constitution.

What additional portfolio has Pralhad Joshi been assigned?

A Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said the President, as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has accepted the resignation of Pradhan with immediate effect. It said that on the advice of the Prime Minister, the President has directed that Joshi, Cabinet Minister, be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Education, in addition to his own duties.

News agency ANI tweeted, “President Droupadi Murmu, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. Further, as advised by the Prime Minister, the President has directed that Pralhad Joshi, Cabinet Minister, be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Education, in addition to his existing portfolio.”

President Droupadi Murmu, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. Further, as advised by the Prime Minister, the President has directed that Pralhad Joshi, Cabinet Minister, be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Education, in… pic.twitter.com/rMmTK99zdR — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2026

Pralhad Joshi to take charge of Education Ministry; President Murmu accepts Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation

The latest development comes after Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced his resignation in a statement, saying the developments of the past 10 days had “saddened” him deeply and that the issue was “not a matter of personal prestige”. Soon after Pradhan’s announcement, the CJP declared that it was withdrawing its agitation after the government agreed to all its remaining demands, including compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide following the NEET paper leak and withdrawal of FIRs against protesters.

The announcement came after the third round of talks between the two sides at the Constitution Club of India here, where Union ministers J P Nadda and Jitendra Singh met CJP representatives Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka. Addressing a joint press conference with the CJP leadership, Nadda said the government would provide “honourable compensation” within the rules to the families of students who committed suicide after the NEET examination controversy and ensure the withdrawal of all FIRs registered against protesters.

In his resignation letter, Pradhan said it is not a matter of “individual prestige” for him and he is disturbed to see the series of events that have unfolded in the last 10 days. The President has entrusted Union Cabinet Minister Pralhad Joshi with the additional responsibility of the Ministry of Education while he continues to hold his existing portfolio as Union Minister of Food and Consumer Affairs.