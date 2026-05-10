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Big move by Promod Sawant government as Goa declares Vagheri Hill, Sao-Jeorge Island as No Development Zones, freezes all the construction activities

Big move by Promod Sawant government as Goa declares Vagheri Hill, Sao-Jeorge Island as ‘No Development Zones’, freezes all the construction activities

The decision was taken after a committee formed by the state forest department noticed that green cover was being cleared for developmental activity on this hill.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (File PTI Image)

New Delhi: In a major development, the Pramod Sawant-led Goa government has declared Vagheri Hill, one of the highest points in the coastal state, and Sao-Jeorge Island as “No Development Zones.” The Town and Country Planning Minister Vishwajit Rane said that the government has decided to freeze all the construction activities in these eco-sensitive areas. The Vagheri Hill near the Maharashtra-Goa border has an altitude of 780 metres.

Rane told reporters on Thursday evening that his department has issued a notification declaring the mountain in the Western Ghats as “No Development Zone”.

Why was the decision taken?

The decision was taken after a committee formed by the state forest department noticed that green cover was being cleared for developmental activity on this hill. Vagheri Hill in the Querim village panchayat of Sattari taluka spans 65.31 lakh square metres, as per the notification. It has natural cover with a slope that overlaps with the irrigation command area, he said.

Through the notification, the government has also declared the Sao-Jeorge Island at Mormugao in South Goa, with an area of 6.63 lakh square metres, as “No Development Zone”, considering its heritage value and eco-sensitive nature, Rane said.

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The minister said the public can forward their objections and suggestions to the State Chief Town Planner within 30 days from the notification date (May 7).

The Town and Country Planning Board has also approved declaring 2.5 lakh square metres of land in Majorda village of South Goa as “No Development Zone” to protect sand dunes and the irrigation command area, the minister said. Additionally, construction activities have been frozen on 1.95 lakh square metres of area in Gonsua village in South Goa, he added.

(With PTI Inputs)

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