New Delhi: Pramod Sawant and N Biren Singh – the current Chief Ministers in Goa and Manipur – are likely to get second terms, sources said. This comes a day after meeting was held at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence in New Delhi to discuss about the government formation in four states where BJP had won including Goa and Manipur.Also Read - Ranikhet Election Result: BJP's Pramod Nainwal Wins by Defeating Congress' Karan Mahara

BJP’s central leadership has approved the names of Pramod Sawant and N Biren Singh for the post of chief minister of Goa and Manipur respectively, sources were quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

Earlier during the day, Pramod Sawant and N Biren Singh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP has won the Assembly polls in Goa for third time in a row and for the first time got the majority on its own in Manipur.

In a tweet after meeting Sawant, Prime Minister Modi said: “Met @DrPramodPSawant and the team of @BJP4Goa. Our party is grateful to the people of Goa for blessing us yet again with the mandate to serve the state. We will keep working for Goa’s progress in the times to come.”

“Met Shri @NBirenSingh Ji and congratulated him on @BJP4Manipur’s stupendous victory in the recently concluded Assembly Polls. Our Party is committed to working even harder to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Manipur,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Pramod Sawant expected to meet union home minister Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda and party national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh and others to discuss formation of new BJP government in Goa. Goa BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade was also expected to join the meeting.

On Tuesday, BJP chief Nadda and Santhosh met Manipur caretaker chief minister Singh, state election in-charge Bhupender Yadav, in-charge Sambit Patra held a discussion about formation of new government in the North Eastern state.

N Biren Singh served as the Chief Minister of Manipur from 2017 to 2022. Pramod Sawant was made chief minister of Goa after the demise of Manohar Parrikar in March 2019.