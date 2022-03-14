New Delhi: Though the assembly elections results are declared in Goa with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerging as the single largest party in the state, the electoral drama is yet to end. In the February 14 state assembly polls, the BJP registered a thumping victory on 20 seats, one short of a majority. The party has also received letters of unconditional support from three independent MLAs and the two Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party legislators, which could potentially take the strength of the treasury benches to 25 in the 40-member state legislative assembly. However, the decision over the post of Chief Minister is not going to be easy.Also Read - Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai Calls Convening of New Assembly on March 15

BJP-elect Vishwajit Rane and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant are being seen as strong contenders for the CM post. While the local Goa BJP unit is expected to back Pramod Sawant for the top post, CNN-News 18 reported that BJP high command may consider Rane as the next chief minister of the coastal state.

Besides, Rane, who registered victory from the Valpoi Assembly seat, has also been projecting himself as a frontrunner for the CM post. Last week, he also called on the governor, after the latter dissolved the state Legislative Assembly, whose term expires on March 15. However, he dismissed the reports, terming his meeting a 'personal courtesy visit'.

Later, Rane issued a statement and clarified that he met the governor as he wanted to invite PS Sreedharan Pillai to his Valpoi constituency and take his blessings. On being asked if he is in the race to be the CM, Rane reportedly asserted that he is a party worker and will follow what the seniors ask him to do.

Earlier on the day of the counting of votes, Rane had stated that he cannot predict whether Sawant will become the next CM of the coastal state and called it a ‘sensitive question’.

Goa Governor Pillai has summoned the session of the state legislative Assembly on March 15 for new MLAs to take oath. A circular issued in this regard also said MLA-elect Ganesh Gaonkar will be administered oath as pro-tem speaker on March 14 at Raj Bhavan by the governor after which the former would conduct the oath taking ceremony for other legislators.