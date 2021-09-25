A clash broke out between supporters of Congress leader Pramod Tiwari and BJP MP Sangam Lal Gupta at ‘Garib Kalyan Mela’ in Uttar Pradesh’s Sangipur on Saturday. According to reports, both the leaders were present during the incident.Also Read - JEE Advanced Admit Card 2021 to Released Shortly at jeeadv.ac.in: Check Exam Patter, Steps to Download Hall Tickets

Gupta and his supporters were allegedly chased and beaten by Pramod Tiwari’s supporters, news agency ANI reported. Also Read - LIVE DC vs RR Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Live Match Updates: Rajasthan Royals Lose Openers Cheaply in 155 Chase

Meanwhile, talking on the issue, UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya informed that direction has been given for strict action at the earliest against the goons who attacked BJP MP and National General Secretary – OBC Morcha, Sangam Lal Gupta in Pratapgarh’s Sangipur. “No perpetrator will be spared,” he said. Also Read - REET Exam 2021: Mobile Internet, SMS Services Suspended in THIS District of Rajasthan