New Delhi: Indian businessman Pramod Mittal, the younger brother of steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal, was detained by police at a company in northern Bosnia on suspicion of organised crime and abuse of office.

Along with Mittal, two other company officials — general manager Paramesh Bhattacharyya and another member of the supervisory board — were arrested too.

“Police, who acted upon the order of the prosecutor, arrested the president of the supervisory board of Global Ispat Koksna Industrija Lukavac (GIKIL), Pramod Mittal,” AFP reported prosecutor Cazim Serhatlic as telling reporters.

The case is related to a coking plant– co-managed by Pramod Mittal–in the northeastern town of Lukavac. A total of 1,000 employees work there, the AFP report said.

If found guilty, they might land up a jail term of upto 45 years.

They accused will appear before a judge on Wednesday.