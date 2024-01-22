‘Today, Only One Person Can Visit Temple’: Rahul Gandhi On Being Denied Entry at Bordowa Satra Before 3 pm

Guwahati: Reacting to being denied entry at the Batadrava Than before 3 pm, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that ‘today, only one person can visit the temple.’ Bordowa Satra is a revered Vaishnavite monastery in Nagaon district where the Congress leader wanted to visit on the day of Pran Pratishtha at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He was denied entry at Bordowa Satra as the Satra management on Sunday “barred his entry” on its premises before 3pm.

#WATCH | On being allowed to enter Batadrava Than in Assam only after 3 pm, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says “Aaj sirf ek vyakti mandir mein ja sakta hain…” pic.twitter.com/9pz1d6iiuv — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

