New Delhi: Days before taking oath for his second term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called on former president and veteran Congress leader Pranab Mukherjee to seek his blessings. Calling him a ‘statesman’ , PM Modi posted pictures with Mukherjee on micro-blogging site Twitter. In the pictures, the former president can be seen feeding sweets to Modi.

“Meeting Pranab Da is always an enriching experience. His knowledge and insights are unparalleled. He is a statesman who has made an indelible contribution to our nation,” Modi tweeted.

Meeting Pranab Da is always an enriching experience. His knowledge and insights are unparalleled. He is a statesman who has made an indelible contribution to our nation. Sought his blessings during our meeting today. pic.twitter.com/dxFj6NPNd5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 28, 2019

Responding to the Prime Minister, Mukherjee wrote,”Thank you for your kind words and gesture PM Shri Narendra Modi. It was indeed a pleasure meeting you. As you proceed, stronger into the second innings, my good wishes are with you in achieving your vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas (everyone’s support, everyone’s growth, everyone’s trust)”.

Pranab Mukherjee served as President from 2012 to 2017. He was conferred with the Bharat Ratna on the recommendation of the Narendra Modi-led government in January.

Meanwhile, PM Modi has been meeting with several leaders ahead of his swearing-in ceremony on May 30. Earlier, a day after BJP’s landslide victory in Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi and Amit Shah had visited BJP patronbs LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi.