New Delhi: Former President Pranab Mukherjee's medical condition remained unchanged and he continues to be on ventilator support, said Indian Army's Research and Referral Hospital on Saturday.

"The condition of former president Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged this morning. He is deeply comatose and is being treated for respiratory infection. His vital parameters are stable and he continues to be on ventilatory support", the hospital said in a statement.

Mukherjee has also tested positive for COVID-19 after he was admitted on August 10 for a life-saving emergency surgery for a brain clot. His condition has deteriorated after he developed a lung infection.

Last week, Mukherjee’s daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee and also a Congress functionary requested and urged, especially media persons, not to call her citing that she needed to keep her phone free for any updates from the hospital.