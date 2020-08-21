Pranab Mukherjee Health Update: The condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee, who has been admitted in the Army’s Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital since August 10, remains ‘same’, the hospital said in its latest statement today, adding that the former President continues to be on ventilatory support. Also Read - Pranab Mukherjee's Health Shows Slight Improvement, Continues to be on Ventilator Support: Hospital

"The medical condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee remains same. He is being treated for lung infection and continues to be on ventilatory support. His vital parameters are being maintained and he is haemodynamically stable", the Delhi Cantt-based hospital said today.

Today’s statement by the hospital comes a day after it had, on Thursday, said that his respiratory parameters had shown a ‘slight’ improvement, however, adding that he continued to be on ventilatory support.

Notably, Mukherjee, formerly a senior leader of the Congress, had on August 10, undergone an emergency surgery at the Army hospital for a brain clot. While the clot was removed successfully, the 84-year-old former President’s condition has, overall, been ‘critical’ since then.

Earlier that day, he had announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus.