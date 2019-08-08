New Delhi: Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday evening was honoured with India’s highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna, by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. The announcement for Bharat Ratna was made on January 25 in a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

After being conferred with India’s highest civilian award on January 26, the former president, popularly known as Pranab Da, had expressed his gratitude by saying, “I’ve received much more from the people and from this country than I have given to it”. He added, “At the same time, with all humility, I accept this honour. I have conveyed my appreciation by talking to the President of the Republic. I also convey my deepest gratitude to the people of this country.”

Delhi: Former President Pranab Mukherjee greets Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu after receiving 'Bharat Ratna' from President Ram Nath Kovind. pic.twitter.com/x3IgUN831d — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2019

Political leaders from across the political spectrum had wished Mukherjee after the Bharat Ratna was conferred on him in January. Recognising Mukherjee’s service to the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tweeted, “Pranab Da is an outstanding statesman of our times. He has served the nation selflessly and tirelessly for decades, leaving a strong imprint on the nation’s growth trajectory. His wisdom and intellect have few parallels. Delighted that he has been conferred the Bharat Ratna.”