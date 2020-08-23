New Delhi: There is no change in the condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee and he remains in deep coma, said the Army’s Research and Referral hospital on Sunday. Doctors attending to him said his vital parameters are stable stable, however, Mukerjee continues to remain on ventilator support. Also Read - Pranab Mukherjee Health Update: Former President 'Deeply Comatose', Says Hospital

The former President was admitted to the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10 and was operated for removal of a clot in the brain. He had also tested positive for COVID-19. Thereafter, he developed a lung infection and is being treated for the same. Also Read - Pranab Mukherjee Health Update: Former President's Condition Remains 'Same', Says Hospital

His health parameters are being closely monitored by a team of specialists at the hospital. The family of the former president has been visiting him at the hospital. Also Read - Pranab Mukherjee's Health Shows Slight Improvement, Continues to be on Ventilator Support: Hospital