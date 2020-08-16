New Delhi: Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s health condition is much better than the previous days, his son Abhijit Mukherjee said on Sunday. “All his vital parameters are stable & he is responding to treatment. We firmly believe that he will be back among us soon,” he said. Also Read - Bengaluru Containment Zones List Today: 34 New Hotspots in City, Total Active at 13,482

In its bulletin, the Army Hospital said Mukherjee is still on ventilation. "There is no change in the condition of Pranab Mukherjee. His vital & clinical parameters are stable & he continues to be on ventilator support. He has multiple old co-morbidities; his health condition is being closely monitored by specialists," the statement of the Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi, said.

The 84-year-old former president was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi Cantonment on Monday and was operated upon for the removal of a clot in the brain. He had also tested positive for COVID-19.