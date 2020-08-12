New Delhi: Former President Pranab Mukherjee is still in a critical condition, doctors have updated, as he is rarely responding to the treatment. His daughter Congress leader Sharmistha Mukherjee, remembering this time last year, tweeted that it was one of the happiest days for her as Pranab Mukherjee was conferred with the Bharat Ratna. “Exactly a year later on 10 August, he fell critically ill. May God do whatever is best 4 him & give me strength 2 accept both joys & sorrows of life with equanimity,” Sharmishta tweeted. Also Read - Health of ex-President Pranab Mukherjee, Operated For Brain Clot, Has Worsened: Army's R&R Hospital

Last year 8August was 1 of d happiest day 4 me as my dad received Bharat Ratna.Exactly a year later on 10Aug he fell critically ill. May God do whatever is best 4 him & give me strength 2 accept both joys & sorrows of life with equanimity. I sincerely thank all 4 their concerns🙏
— Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) August 12, 2020

On Monday, Pranab Mukherjee underwent a critical brain surgery after which his health condition further deteriorated. He has also tested positive for coronavirus.

He is under treatment at the Army’s Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital in Delhi. He is on ventilator support. Reports said he stopped responding to the treatment after 3 PM on Tuesday.