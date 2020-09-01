New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid last respect to the mortal remains of former president Pranab Mukherjee and said his contribution towards india’s progress will be remembered by generations. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that he paid tributes to respected Pranab Mukherjee. Also Read - Nation Bids Farewell to Pranab Mukherjee, Former President Laid to Rest With Full State Honours

“Paid tributes to respected Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He would be remembered by generations for his efforts towards India’s progress,” PM Modi said. Also Read - RIP Pranab Mukherjee: National Flags at Rashtrapati Bhavan And Parliament Fly at Half-Mast; Funeral at 2 PM Today

Mukherjee passed away on Monday evening at the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi cantonment following a 21-day battle with multiple ailments.

Meanwhile, his son Abhijit Mukherjee said that he will miss his father as his presence was support for their family.

“His presence was support for our family, we’ll miss him. I feel COVID was not the main factor for his death rather it was the brain operation. I had plans to take him to West Bengal but due to current restrictions we couldn’t do so,” Abhijit said.

Mukherjee’s family and relatives paid their last respects clad in PPE kits while conforming to COVID-19 safeguards. An Army contingent gave a guard of honour and a gun salute to the former president.

The mortal remains of Mukherjee were earlier brought to the crematorium in a flower-bedecked vehicle. His body was clad in the tricolour.

Mukherjee (84) died on Monday evening at the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi cantonment following a 21-day battle with multiple ailments.

He was admitted to the hospital on August 10 and was operated the same day for removal of a clot in the brain. He had also tested positive for COVID-19 at the time of his admission. The former president later developed a lung infection.