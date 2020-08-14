New Delhi: Former President Pranab Mukherjee is responding to the treatment and his condition is stable on Friday, his son Abhijit Mukherjee said as the 96-hour observation period ended today. Also Read - This Rajasthan BJP MP Claims Sitting in Mud And Blowing Conch Shell Will Help in COVID Fight | Read The Bizarre Claim Here

Mukherjee was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi cantonment on Monday and was operated for the removal of a clot in the brain. He had also tested positive for COVID-19.

"The condition of Hon'ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged this morning (14 August 2020). He is under intensive care and continues to be on ventilatory support. His vital parameters are presently stable," the hospital said in a statement.

I strongly believe in collective energy of prayers. Deepest gratitude to all for standing by us in these difficult times. Would request to continue with your prayers. May God bless us all सर्वे भवन्तु सुखिनः

सर्वे सन्तु निरामयाः

सर्वे भद्राणि पश्यन्तु

मा कश्चिद्दुःखभाग्भवेत्🙏 — Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) August 14, 2020

Without getting into medical jargons, whatever I could understand from last two days is that though my dads’ condition continues remain very critical, it hasn’t worsened. There’s little improvement in his eyes’ reaction to light. तमसो मा ज्योतिर्गमय🙏 — Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) August 14, 2020

