New Delhi: Hours Pranab Mukherjee's son on Twitter said that his father has shown "signs of improvement", the hospital–where the former is admitted–said that the health condition of the former president has again worsened. He has developed features of lung infection and continues to be on ventilator support, a statement by Army Research and Referral Hospital, Delhi, said on Wednesday.

"There has been a decline in the medical condition of Former President Pranab Mukherjee as he has developed features of lung infection. He continues to be on ventilatory support & is currently being managed by a team of specialists," the hospital said.

Prior to this, Mukherjee's son Abhijit tweeted, "With All Your good wishes & sincere efforts of the Doctors, my father is stable now! His vital parameters continue to remain under control & manageable! Positive signs of his improvement is noticed! I request you all to pray for His speedy recovery! Folded hands."

The 84-year-old former president was admitted to the hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10.

He was operated for removal of a clot in the brain and has been in a coma ever since. He also tested positive for COVID-19.

Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.