Pranab Mukherjee's health update: Former President Pranab Mukherjee's condition is stable now and his health is showing positive signs of improvement. His vital parameters also continue to remain under control.

"With All Your good wishes & sincere efforts of the Doctors, my father is stable now! His vital parameters continue to remain under control & manageable! Positive signs of his improvement is noticed! I request you all to pray for His speedy recovery! Folded hands," the former president's son Abhijit tweeted.

The 84-year-old former president was admitted to the hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10.

He was operated for removal of a clot in the brain and has been in a coma ever since. He also tested positive for COVID-19.

Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.