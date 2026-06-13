Pranit More show controversy: KEM Hospital takes action against MBBS student Sejal Pawar after viral video row

Mumbai's KEM Hospital has placed MBBS student Sejal Pawar on 15 days of forced leave and barred her from the campus following public outrage over her insensitive remarks about medical cadavers in a viral stand-up comedy video.

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Sejal Pawar (PC- YouTube)

Pranit More show controversy: In a big action amid the ongoing controversy around the comments made at Pranit More show, KEM Hospital and Seth G.S. Medical College sent MBBS student Sejal Pawar on a 15-day forced leave on Saturday. For those unversed, the action of the college comes after a controversy surrounding a viral social media video in which she allegedly made objectionable remarks during a stand-up comedy show. Here are all the details you need to know about the Pranit More show controversy and the related development about Sejal Pawar.

What action has been taken against MBBS student Sejal Pawar?

According to hospital authorities, Pawar has been handed over to her family after the administration held discussions with her parents, who visited the institution following the controversy. As per the report, Pawar’s family is deeply distressed by the incident and has expressed concern over the situation. Pawar has also reportedly apologised to her family. A preliminary inquiry conducted by the institution has confirmed that the person seen in the viral video is Pawar.

Also read: Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, Sejal Pawar to face police inquiry, Maharashtra Cyber plans massive action

‘Pawar not allowed to enter the KEM Hospital premises’: KEM Hospital

The administration stated that her remarks were found to be prima facie inappropriate and unacceptable. As a result, the institute has decided to place her on forced leave for a period of 15 days. During this period, Pawar will not be allowed to enter the KEM Hospital premises, the medical college campus, or the hostel. She will also be barred from participating in any academic or extracurricular activities. The administration has also expressed concern that the controversy may adversely affect her mental well-being.

What happened at comedian Pranit More show?

The controversy erupted after Pawar allegedly made remarks comparing the sizes of male cadavers’ genitalia while interacting with members of the audience during a stand-up comedy show hosted by comedian Pranit More.

The comments drew sharp criticism on social media and sparked widespread outrage online. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Cyber has registered an FIR in connection with viral comedy videos featuring More, Himanshu Jangra, Pawar and others.

Legal action against Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, Sejal Pawar

According to a press note issued by Maharashtra Cyber, the FIR has been registered at the Nodal Cyber Police Station under Sections 75(1)(iv), 75(3), 294 and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, read with Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

(With inputs from agencies)