Prasar Bharati ADG Sunil Elected As Vice President of World’s Largest Broadcasting Union

Prasar Bharati ADG was elected with unanimous support of Asia Pacific Broadcasting Union member organisations. Sunil will remain as Vice President of ABU for three years.

Prasar Bharati ADG Sunil Elected As Vice President of World’s largest Broadcasting Union

New Delhi: In yet another significant development for India on the international front, Additional Director General of Prasar Bharati Sunil has been elected as Vice President of the Asia Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU), the world’s largest broadcasting union. Sunil will continue in the coveted post for 3 years and he will share the position with President and CEO of KBS Korea and Director General of CMG, China.

India’s Public Service Broadcaster, Prasar Bharati, was host to the prestigious 59th ABU General Assembly and Associated Meetings in New Delhi last month as a part of celebrating the 75th years of Independence (Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav). The theme of the conference was “Serving The People: Media’s Role In Times of Crises”.

The ABU is a non-profit, professional association of broadcasters from Asia and Pacific regions. The General Assembly was attended by over 400 representatives of broadcasting organisations from more than 57 countries.

The ABU General Assembly was attended by mostly decision makers, media professionals, scholars and stakeholders in the broadcasting and multimedia industries from Asia, Pacific, Africa, Europe and the Middle East. The delegates discussed several contemporary issues faced by broadcast industry in. Subjects like distribution and promotion strategies, regulations, fast changing technologies, new media, new emerging broadcast modes, social media, fast-changing media landscape and business models among other important issues were discussed at the conference.

The event was well utilised by Prasar Bharati to showcase to the world India’s rich music, dance and cultural heritage and particularly promoted the theme of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and India’s Presidency of G20 nations. On the sidelines of the main event, several bilateral meetings were also held where in Presidents, Chief Executive officers and Heads of many

member countries/broadcasting organisations met CEO Prasar Bharati, DG Doordarshan and Global Outreach officials of Prasar Bharati and discussed matters of mutual cooperation in various fields of Radio and TV Broadcasting.

A total 30 ABU prizes in TV and Radio categories were distributed to the outstanding broadcasters in different categories for documentaries, programme production, script and broadcast engineering. At the ABU TV and Radio Prizes 2022 Awards ceremony All India Radio’s feature on 1971 India-Pakistan war on Eastern front- “Victory of Voice: The Radio 1971” received a Special Jury Award and Commendation.