New Delhi: Lawyyer-activist Prashant Bhushan, held guilty of contempt for his tweets against the judiciary and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, has been fined Re 1 by the Supreme Court on Monday. In case, Bhushan fails to pay the fine by September 15, he will have to undergo 3-month imprisonment and will be barred from practicing for 3 years.

On August 14, the top court had held Bhushan guilty of criminal contempt for his derogatory tweets. A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra had observed that for how long the system would suffer this. The bench which also comprises Justices B R Gavai and Krishna Murari noted that judges are condemned and their families are humiliated. "They cannot even speak", said the 3-judge bench.

In the last hearing on August 24, Bhushan had refused to tender an unconditional apology for the tweets, saying what he expressed represented his bona fide belief which he continued to hold. "An insincere apology would amount to the contempt of my conscience and of an institution", Bhushan had asserted in his supplementary statement filed in the suo motu (on its own) contempt case against him by the top court.