New Delhi: Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan has been held guilty of contempt in a case against two of his tweets on the Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and his predecessors. The Supreme Court will announce the quantum of punishment on August 20.

A three-judge bench of Justices Arun Mishra, BR Gavai and Krishna Murari hearing the case rejected Bhushan's explanation that he was exercising his freedom of speech and gave his opinion on the public forum.

It does not amount to "obstruction of justice", Bhushan had said, leading to the contempt proceedings.